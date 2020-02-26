Global Mobile Awards, a Ericsson il premio più “ambito”

Un “trionfo”: così Ericsson commenta i due premi ottenuti nell’edizione 2020 del Global Mobile Awards 2020, meglio noti come Glomo, appena assegnati dalla Gsma. Lunga la lista delle categorie in gara ma la compagnia svedese ha portato a casa la medaglia d’oro per l’Overall Mobile Technology – alias il Cto Award, considerato il “premio dei premi” – per la soluzione “Spectrum Sharing”. E l’azienda si è anche aggiudicata il Best Mobile Technology Breakthrough. In occasione della consegna dei premi annuali Gti (Global Tdd Initiative), Ericsson rende inoltre noto di aver ricevuto il premio Gti nella categoria Mobile Technology per la soluzione Ran Compute e il proprio portafoglio di prodotti.

È stato invece assegnato a Huawei il 5G Leadership Award per le proprie soluzioni E2E. E il vendor cinese è risultato vincitore al fianco di altri partner in numerose categorie in concorso.

“Le nostre congratulazioni a tutti i vincitori e nominati dei Glom Awards 2020”, sottolinea John Hoffman, ceo della Gsma. “I Glomo sono una testimonianza dell’incredibile innovazione e ingegnosità del settore mobile”.

Ecco tutti i vincitori dei Glomo 2020

Best Mobile Network Infrastructure

Vodafone, Parallel Wireless and Telecom Infra Project for Global OpenRAN Deployments

Best Mobile Technology Breakthrough (Companies > $10million Annual Global Revenue)

Ericsson for Ericsson Spectrum Sharing (ESS)

Best Mobile Technology Breakthrough (Companies < $10million Annual Global Revenue)

KaiOS for KaiOS, Enable Tomorrow

Best Network Software Breakthrough (Companies > $10million Annual Global Revenue)

Parallel Wireless for OpenRAN Controller and Network Software

Best Network Software Breakthrough (Companies < $10million Annual Global Revenue)

Cohere Technologies for Improved 4G and 5G FDD/TDD Networks

Best Mobile Authentication & Security Solution

Nuance Communications Inc. for Nuance Gatekeeper

5G Leadership Award

Huawei for Gear up with Huawei’s E2E 5G Products

5G Industry Partnership Award

China Unicom, BMW & Huawei for 5G Digital Factory Enable Automobile Manufacturing Digital Transformation

Outstanding Mobile Technology Award

Ericsson for Ericsson Spectrum Sharing (ESS)

Best Mobile Operator Service for Consumers

Vimplecom for Beeline & Liza Alert

Best Mobile service for the Connected Life

CalAmp for Here Comes The Bus

Most Innovative Mobile App

Turkcell for BiP Translate

Best Mobile Innovation for Work

China Eastern Airlines, China Unicom & Huawei for 5G Smart Travel in Airport

Best Mobile Innovation for Health and Biotech

Flare for World-Class Emergency Response Technologies

Best Mobile Innovation for Automotive

SK Telecom for Smart Fleet: Data Analytics Platform for Intelligent Mobility

Best Mobile Innovation for Payment and FinTech

Juvo for Financial Identity as a Service (FiDaaS)

Best Mobile Innovation for Smart Cities

China Mobile Group Zhejiang and Huawei for NB-IoT Smart City Fire Control

Best Mobile Innovation for Media and Entertainment

LG Uplus for U+VR 5G

Best Mobile Innovation for Building Trust in the Digital Age

Samsung Electronics for Knox Security Platform

Tech of the Future Award

Huawei for Atlas 900 AI Cluster – The Pinnacle of AI Compute for Future Inclusion

Best Smartphone

OnePlus for OnePlus 7T Pro

Disruptive Device Innovation Award

Qualcomm for Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G modem

Best Connected Consumer Device

Vasco Electronics for Vasco Mini2

Best Mobile Innovation for Emerging Markets

Safaricom for DigiFarm

Best Mobile Innovation supporting Emergency or Humanitarian Situations

MapSwipe for Missing Maps

Best Mobile Innovation for Accessibility & Inclusion

SK Telecom for Driving Assistance Solution for Hearing-Impaired Taxi Driver

Best Mobile Innovation for Climate Action

Huawei for Huawei PowerStar™ Solution, 3-Level AI-Based Energy Saving solution

Best Mobile Initiative for Enhancing Children’s Lives

Accenture for SAATHI – Autism Therapy at your Fingertips

Outstanding Mobile Contribution to the UN SDGs

KT for Global Epidemic Prevention Platform

Government Leadership Award

The Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Outstanding Contribution to the Mobile Industry

Safaricom

Women4Technology – Industry Leadership Award

Elena Sinel, Founder for Teens In AI

Diversity in Tech Award

Teens In AI for Teens In AI

25 Years of Connecting People Award

Dr Mike Short – A constant champion of the role of mobile technology for the enhancement of society

YoMo STEAM Activity for Children Award

SK Telecom for Happy Coding School for Adolescents with Special Needs

